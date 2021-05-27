Union for Mediterranean scorecard? - 'must do better'

The tight grip the virus has held on our movement and on the economy has given us food for thought. The global fight against Covid-19 has highlighted the limitations of the international community's capacity to coordinate a global response to some of the other crises and challenges facing our world today.
Previously championed supply chains were unable to adapt to restrictions. The reliance on distant sources of production made us vulnerable to shortages and ill-equipped to respond acc...
Nasser Kamel is the secretary general for the Union for the Mediterranean.
