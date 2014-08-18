EU sets aside €125mn to stabilise food prices

The European Commission has set aside €125 million more for food exporters hurt by the Russia ban.

It said in Brussels on Monday (18 August) the money will be available until the end of November for producers of tomatoes, carrots, white cabbage, peppers, cauliflowers, cucumbers, and gherkins, mushrooms, apples, pear, red fruits, table grapes, and kiwis.

It noted in a statement that: “The markets for these products are in full season, with no storage option for most of them and no...