EU countries keeping wary eye on Ebola threat

The Ebola outbreak in west Africa could see infected people enter the EU before the virus is detected, but EU and UN experts have repeated that the risk of it spreading in Europe is “very low”.

The outbreak - in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone - has killed almost 1,100 people since February.

The UN’s health body, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva, said on Thursday (14 August) it “is expected to continue for some time” and that previous assessments “vastly ...