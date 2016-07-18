Ad
euobserver
Hahn: Erdogan's crackdown looked "like something that had been prepared" (Photo: Reuters)

EU fears Turkey crackdown could 'destroy' relations

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ministers and officials have urged Turkey’s leader to respect the law in his handling of an apparent coup that cost almost 300 lives over the weekend.

Austria’s EU commissioner, Johannes Hahn, on Monday (17 July) came close to saying that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan knew more than he has let on about the shocking events that unfolded on Friday.

He told press in Brussels at the start of a foreign ministers’ meeting that Erdogan’s crackdown “is exactly what we feared...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and US urge restraint as dozens killed in Turkey coup attempt
Turkish leaders start crackdown after failed coup
Hahn: Erdogan's crackdown looked "like something that had been prepared" (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections