Beyond macho: Turkish-EU ties

Turkey has belittled the EU in a week of macho posturing, but strategic and economic relations go beyond the current rhetoric.
Two Turkish jets harassed a Greek helicopter carrying Greek leader Alexis Tsipras over the Aegean on Tuesday (17 April), the Greek defence ministry said.
Turkey's National Security Council also renewed a national state of emergency for the seventh time since the failed coup in 2016.
That appeared to be Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reply...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
