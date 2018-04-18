Beyond macho: Turkish-EU ties

Turkey has belittled the EU in a week of macho posturing, but strategic and economic relations go beyond the current rhetoric.

Two Turkish jets harassed a Greek helicopter carrying Greek leader Alexis Tsipras over the Aegean on Tuesday (17 April), the Greek defence ministry said.

Turkey's National Security Council also renewed a national state of emergency for the seventh time since the failed coup in 2016.

That appeared to be Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reply...