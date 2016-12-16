Ad
What the east Alppo mayor said was "depressing," German chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Aleppo's fate overshadows EU summit

by Eric Maurice, Eszter Zalan and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The war in Syria disrupted an EU summit on Thursday (15 December), highlighting the bloc's military impotence amid talk of future defence cooperation.

EU leaders "strongly condemn[ed] the continued assault on Aleppo by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia and Iran, including the deliberate targeting of civilians and hospitals."

They urged them to let people be evacuated and to let in aid. They also said that “hostilities … must cease immediately”.

Earlier in the...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

