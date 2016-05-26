Ad
Tusk (second from right): "If we do not take the lead in managing this crisis nobody else will?" (Photo: G7)

EU asks for G7's help on refugees

EU & the World
Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU is asking the help of the G7 group of wealthy nations to cope with the refugee crisis.

"We would also like the global community to show solidarity and recognise the fact that this is a global crisis," European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday (26 May) at the beginning of the G7 summit in Ise-Shima, Japan.

"We need the leadership of G7. And honestly speaking if we do not take the lead in managing this crisis nobody else will," he told journalists.

Tusk no...

