Excess nutrients trigger a process known as eutrophication. (Photo: European Court of Auditors)

Audit: EU should have been tougher on Baltic pollution

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission should have resorted to legal action quicker to make sure countries around the Baltic Sea improve the quality of their waste water, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said in a report published on Tuesday (12 April).

The Baltic Sea is “one of the most polluted seas in the world”, Ville Itala, the Finnish member of the ECA told journalists on Monday.

“I go home every summer, and when you see the green algae floating, it's not the best way to start your ho...

