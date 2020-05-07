EU restates marriage proposal to Balkan hopefuls

The EU has restated its marriage proposal to Western Balkan aspirants, while quietly warning them on Chinese and Russian influence.
"The EU once again reaffirms its unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans," the bloc's 27 leaders said in what they called the "Zagreb Declaration", after meeting their six Balkan counterparts in a video-summit on Wednesday (20 May).
"This Zagreb summit sends a strong message - EU 27 are committed to the region," EU Co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
