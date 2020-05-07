Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel and staff in Brussels during the virtual 'Zagreb' meeting (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU restates marriage proposal to Balkan hopefuls

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has restated its marriage proposal to Western Balkan aspirants, while quietly warning them on Chinese and Russian influence.

"The EU once again reaffirms its unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans," the bloc's 27 leaders said in what they called the "Zagreb Declaration", after meeting their six Balkan counterparts in a video-summit on Wednesday (20 May).

"This Zagreb summit sends a strong message - EU 27 are committed to the region," EU Co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Press freedom in Balkans better than some EU states
EU Council president Charles Michel and staff in Brussels during the virtual 'Zagreb' meeting (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections