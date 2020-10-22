Nato and EU silent on Turkey, despite Armenia's appeal

Nato and the EU have declined to publicly criticise Turkey's involvement in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict despite Armenia's personal appeal.

"It is vital that all sides now show restraint, observe the ceasefire, and de-escalate. Any targeting of civilians is unacceptable and must stop," Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (21 October) after meeting Armenian president Armen Sarkissian in Brussels.

"All must now work towards a sustainable political solution. Armenia and ...