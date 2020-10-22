Ad
euobserver
Armenian president Armen Sarkissian (c) at the Nato HQ in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Nato and EU silent on Turkey, despite Armenia's appeal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato and the EU have declined to publicly criticise Turkey's involvement in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict despite Armenia's personal appeal.

"It is vital that all sides now show restraint, observe the ceasefire, and de-escalate. Any targeting of civilians is unacceptable and must stop," Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (21 October) after meeting Armenian president Armen Sarkissian in Brussels.

"All must now work towards a sustainable political solution. Armenia and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare
Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
Armenian president Armen Sarkissian (c) at the Nato HQ in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections