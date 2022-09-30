Putin declares holy war on Western 'satanism'

Russian president Vladimir Putin invoked Jesus, Satan, and transsexual bogeymen in a Kremlin ceremony for carving up Ukraine on Friday (30 September).

Putin signed eagle-embossed, leather-bound tomes declaring four Ukrainian regions to be part of Russia, in rites observed in a palatial hall, filled with clapping VIPs, including patriarch Kirill, and soldiers in dress uniform.

The last time this happened, when Putin annexed Crimea in 2014, marked a dark hour for Europe's post-WW2 ...