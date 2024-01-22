Ad
euobserver
Right-wing populist and former TV pundit Javier Milei, nicknamed 'the madman', won Argentina's presidential elections in November 2023 (Photo: Ilan Berkenwald)

A climate-denier Milei and a hypocritical EU-Mercosur pact

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Julie Zalcman, Brussels,

In the rush to finalise the controversial EU-Mercosur trade deal before the European elections in June this year, its promoters appear willing to shake hands with Argentina's new far-right president, Javier Milei — a known climate change denier. The pressing question now is, will the EU sell out the environment and human rights for the sake of trade?

While an agreement in principle was reached in 2019, the EU stopped its ratification under former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro due ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Julie Zalcman, trade campaigner, Friends of the Earth Europe.

Related articles

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal
EU-Mercosur deal killed animal welfare law
Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears
Right-wing populist and former TV pundit Javier Milei, nicknamed 'the madman', won Argentina's presidential elections in November 2023 (Photo: Ilan Berkenwald)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Julie Zalcman, trade campaigner, Friends of the Earth Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections