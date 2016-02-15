Bosnia applies for EU membership

Bosnia and Herzegovina formally applied for membership of the EU on Monday (15 February) in Brussels.
The chairman of the country's tripartite presidency, Dragan Covic, said the move is "an opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can reform our country for the benefit of all citizens".
The EU describes the application as an achievement, primarily for the people of the Balkan nation.
But despite the niceties, there is little real appetite for enlargement in Brussels and an...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
