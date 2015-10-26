Balkan migrant route plan full of caveats

A day after eleven EU and Western Balkans leaders agreed on measures to provide migrants with shelter and aid, and to stop moving them on to neighbouring countries, questions arise about how to implement them.
The 17-point action plan announced on Sunday evening after an extraordinary meeting at the European Commission includes the creation of 100,000 places to accommodate migrants along the route from Greece to Germany.
The bulk of this operation falls to Greece, which pledged to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here