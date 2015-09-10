Greece's creditors confident despite election uncertainty

Ten days before the 20 September Greek election, it is difficult to foresee who will run the country, but Greece's partners and creditors want to be sure it will not weigh on the implementation of the bailout agreed in August.

"There is no need for plan B," an EU official said Wednesday (9 September). "Plan A is the only game in town. There is not the slightest indication that the upcoming Greek government will not honour the agreement".

The latest opinion polls put the left-wing ...