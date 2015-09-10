Ad
euobserver
The latest opinion polls put the left-wing Syriza and the conservative New Democracy (ND) neck and neck. (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Greece's creditors confident despite election uncertainty

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Ten days before the 20 September Greek election, it is difficult to foresee who will run the country, but Greece's partners and creditors want to be sure it will not weigh on the implementation of the bailout agreed in August.

"There is no need for plan B," an EU official said Wednesday (9 September). "Plan A is the only game in town. There is not the slightest indication that the upcoming Greek government will not honour the agreement".

The latest opinion polls put the left-wing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU parliament claims role in Greek bailout supervision
Tsipras launches risky election campaign
The latest opinion polls put the left-wing Syriza and the conservative New Democracy (ND) neck and neck. (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections