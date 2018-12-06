Serbia threatens to invade Kosovo, stirring bad memories

Serbia, backed by a fake news campaign, has accused Kosovo of planning "ethnic cleansing" of Kosovar Serbs, stirring bad memories of the Balkans wars.

"I hope that we will never have to use our army, but at the moment it is one of the options on the table, because we cannot watch a new ethnic cleansing [of Serbs] and new Storms," Serbia's prime minister, Ana Brnabic, told press in Belgrade on Wednesday (5 December).

Operation Storm was the name of the last battle in Croatia's wa...