Ana Brnabic (c) at an EU meeting in Brussels last month (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Serbia threatens to invade Kosovo, stirring bad memories

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia, backed by a fake news campaign, has accused Kosovo of planning "ethnic cleansing" of Kosovar Serbs, stirring bad memories of the Balkans wars.

"I hope that we will never have to use our army, but at the moment it is one of the options on the table, because we cannot watch a new ethnic cleansing [of Serbs] and new Storms," Serbia's prime minister, Ana Brnabic, told press in Belgrade on Wednesday (5 December).

Operation Storm was the name of the last battle in Croatia's wa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

