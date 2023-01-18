MEPs keen to scalp Orbán's EU commissioner

The European Parliament (EP) has cast doubt on whether Hungary's EU commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, is fit to do his job following his antics in the Western Balkans.
The EP "urges the commission to initiate an independent and impartial investigation into whether the conduct engaged in and policies furthered by the commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement [Várhelyi] constitute a breach of the code of conduct for the members of the commission and of the commissioner's obligations un...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.