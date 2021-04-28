Ad
Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier - who may run for French president next year - warned the EU must also learn from Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

EU warns UK of using 'real teeth' in post-Brexit deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (27 April) promised "not to hesitate" to use the "real teeth" of the future relations agreement between the UK and EU, if Britain does not comply with the deal.

The warning came as MEPs prepared to vote to ratify the trade and cooperation agreement between the UK and the EU - which will come into force next month, and which has been in force provisionally since January.

"This agreement comes with real teeth," von der Leyen ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

