Europe's interregnum - caught between the old order and the new

Political leaders in today’s Europe rarely share deep reflections on the fundamental nature of contemporary political systems. It is all the more appreciated when they actually do.
Unlike academics, whose engagement with the world of politics remains largely theoretical, political leaders have first-hand experience of its raw realities. When they combine their...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).