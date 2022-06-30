Ad
Who are the most likely candidates for secession in Russia's south, east, and centre? (Photo: Wikimedia)

If Russia collapses — which states will break away?

by Max Pyziur and Alexander J. Motyl, Washington/Newark,

Increasingly, analysts — both inside and outside of Russia — are considering the possibility of the Russian Federation's collapse and transformation into a series of independent states.

Russia's disastrous war with Ukraine is straining an already weak economy, undermining the legitimacy and strength of the regime, exposing the Russian armed forces as a paper tiger, and weakening Vladimir Putin's standing among the elites.

At some poin...

Author Bio

Max Pyziur is the research director at the Energy Policy Research Foundation (EPRINC) in Washington. Alexander J. Motyl professor of political science, Rutgers University-Newark.

