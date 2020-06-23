Ad
euobserver
Nepszabadsag editors looking at various front pages in 2016, the year of that paper's shutdown (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

Hungary's largest news site warns independence at risk

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's largest news site has sent out an emergency alert that its independence is at risk because of "external pressure".

Index.hu on Sunday (21 June) moved its "independence barometer", which it set up in 2018 after an ownership change, to "in danger" from "independent".

"Index is under such external pressure that could spell out the end of our editorial staff as we know it. We are concerned that with the proposed organisational overhau...

