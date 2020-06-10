India is waging the wrong war and that's bad for Europe

China and India are locking horns: literally.

Border guards got involved in a scuffle in recent weeks and threw stones at each other. Fighter planes and helicopters were then dispatched to the border.

When two nuclear powers fly into each other's heads, it is always serious, especially since they waged a brief border war in 1962.

But as India reigns over a protracted dispute over some stretches of a sparsely-populated border area, China is quietly winning the battle that ...