Ad
euobserver
In the race for power between the two Asian giants, China is winning

Column

India is waging the wrong war and that's bad for Europe

EU & the World
Opinion
by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

China and India are locking horns: literally.

Border guards got involved in a scuffle in recent weeks and threw stones at each other. Fighter planes and helicopters were then dispatched to the border.

When two nuclear powers fly into each other's heads, it is always serious, especially since they waged a brief border war in 1962.

But as India reigns over a protracted dispute over some stretches of a sparsely-populated border area, China is quietly winning the battle that ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Related articles

China's cat-and mouse game blocking web content no model for EU
Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power
EU-India summit: slow progress, except for security deal
Borrell: EU doesn't need to choose between US and China
In the race for power between the two Asian giants, China is winning

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections