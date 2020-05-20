Ad
euobserver
At least 25 percent of agricultural land would be reserved for organic farming management (Photo: David Stewart)

What's in the EU's new agri-food, biodiversity policy

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveils its much-awaited Farm to Fork (F2F) and biodiversity strategy on Wednesday (20 May), after several postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both strategies are seen as key components of the bloc's European Green Deal.

The F2F strategy says it will set out the "the global standard for sustainability", while the biodiversity strategy aims to "put Europe's biodiversity on the path to recovery by 2030" - especially in the context of United Nations...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

At least 25 percent of agricultural land would be reserved for organic farming management (Photo: David Stewart)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

