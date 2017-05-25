Trump expected to make Nato pledge

Nato mutual defence and the fight against jihadist group Islamic State (IS) are expected to take centre stage as US leader Donald Trump meets Nato and EU allies in Brussels on Thursday (25 May).
Trump, who is on his maiden voyage to Europe, mentioned the fight against IS after landing in the Belgian and EU capital on Wednesday evening.
”We are fighting very hard, doing very well under our generals, making tremendous progress,” he said after meeting Belgian prime minister Charles ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
