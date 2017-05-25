Ad
euobserver
Trump's nine-day tour started in Middle East (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Trump expected to make Nato pledge

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Nato mutual defence and the fight against jihadist group Islamic State (IS) are expected to take centre stage as US leader Donald Trump meets Nato and EU allies in Brussels on Thursday (25 May).

Trump, who is on his maiden voyage to Europe, mentioned the fight against IS after landing in the Belgian and EU capital on Wednesday evening.

”We are fighting very hard, doing very well under our generals, making tremendous progress,” he said after meeting Belgian prime minister Charles ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Let's not lecture Trump, says top German MP
Wannabe US envoy calls EU a 'failure'
Trump and Merkel flirt with better relations
Trump delays climate decision
Trump's nine-day tour started in Middle East (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections