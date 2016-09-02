Ad
Prague: Home to 140 Russian "diplomats". (Photo: Nico Trinkhaus - Royal Way, Prague, Czech Republic - CC-BY-NC)

Czech intelligence alarmed by Russian 'threat'

by Jakub Janda, PRAGUE,

The Czech domestic intelligence agency, the Security Information Service (BIS), has just published its 2015 Annual Report.

Besides terrorism and other threats, it provides more detailed insight into its counterintelligence activities than previously. And, as in past years, so too in 2015, it says that "Chinese and Russian intelligence services were the most active in the Czech Republic”.

The surge in Chinese economic activity is being supported by the Czech government and by pres...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

