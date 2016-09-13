EP negotiator wants Brexit talks to end by 2019

The chief negotiator for the European Parliament (EP) urged the UK to trigger the exit talks as soon as possible and said negotiations should reach an end by 2019.

Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt told journalists Tuesday that he "cannot not imagine that we start a new legislative cycle without an agreement, and that we enter a new legislative cycle with no solution".

The next EP elections will take place in 2019.

"The UK should trigger the Article 50 as soon as possible so that...