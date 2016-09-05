Ad
euobserver
Some 50,000 people remain stuck in Greece. (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

One year after launch, EU fails on relocation

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU-led efforts to relocate people seeking international protection from Italy and Greece to other EU states remain dismal.

The two-year plan, broadly hatched last September, aims to dispatch some 160,000 people arriving on Italian and Greek shores to other EU states.

But one year in and less than 3 percent of that total have found a new home outside either country. Some ended up in non-EU states like Norway and Switzerland, which are also part of the scheme.

As of earlier th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Some 50,000 people remain stuck in Greece. (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

