EU joint defence to focus on south

EU missions should in future be commanded out of an EU military HQ with joint medical and logistical support, according to Franco-German proposals.

The two countries put forward their ideas in a six-page paper, seen by EUobserver, on Sunday (11 September).

They said the leap forward would amount to the creation of a real common security policy, “an instrument created by the Lisbon Treaty that has not been used until today”.

But EU countries who are wary of Russia might be ...