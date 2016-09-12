EU joint defence to focus on south

EU missions should in future be commanded out of an EU military HQ with joint medical and logistical support, according to Franco-German proposals.
The two countries put forward their ideas in a six-page paper, seen by EUobserver, on Sunday (11 September).
They said the leap forward would amount to the creation of a real common security policy, “an instrument created by the Lisbon Treaty that has not been used until today”.
But EU countries who are wary of Russia might be ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.