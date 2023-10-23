Ad
A visibly-nervous Viktor Orban meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in Beijing last week (Photo: Screengrab/Kremlin.ru)

Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?

by Jaap Hoeksma, Amsterdam,

The footage of the meeting between the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his EU-ally Viktor Orbán last Tuesday (17 October) in Beijing highlighted the nervousness of the Hungarian ruler.

He appeared to realise on the spot that he was betraying the trust which underlies the functioning of the European Union. And that, in times of war, such betrayal amounts to treason.

Orbán did not have to wait long to see his worst fears confirmed.

Two days later, the US ambassador in Bu...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

