No change in EU policy after Syria 'massacre'

A "massacre" in the village of Houla in Syria on Friday (25 May) has not altered EU policy on the conflict.
The UN Security Council in a press statement on Sunday said "dozens of men, women and children" are dead and "hundreds" more wounded.
It noted the casualties were partly caused by "attacks that involved a series of government artillery and tank shellings on a residential neighbourhood." It also said there was "killing of civilians by shooting at close range and by severe phy...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
