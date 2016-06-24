Tusk: Leaders to meet without UK to discuss Brexit 'details'

The leaders of the 27 EU countries that the United Kingdom will leave behind, will have an informal meeting during next week's summit, EU Council president Donald Tusk told journalists on Friday (24 June).

He said he had proposed to government leaders that they have a discussion about the “details” for a British exit, or Brexit, without the UK in the room, when they meet next Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels.

“All the procedures for the withdrawal of the UK from the EU are cl...