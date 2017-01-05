Britain names career diplomat to end EU envoy row

The British prime minister appointed an experienced diplomat as EU ambassador late on Wednesday (4 January), in an effort to quell concerns over her Brexit strategy.
Sir Tim Barrow, the Foreign Office’s political director, was chosen to replace Sir Ivan Rogers, who resigned on Tuesday and criticised the government in a leaked letter to fellow diplomats.
Sir Tim, a 52-year-old who joined the Foreign Office in 1986, is a form...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here