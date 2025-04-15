Ad
EU trade chief Maroš Šefčovič wrapped up talks in Washington, but made little progress (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU says ball in US court on trade talks

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU trade chief Maroš Šefčovič wrapped up talks in Washington this week with little to show in terms of progress, as Brussels on Tuesday (15 April) rejected US pressure to rewrite its food and tech rules to avoid looming trade tariffs.

Despite repeated calls from US president Donald Trump for Europe to “come to the table,” the EU insists “it is already there.”<...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

