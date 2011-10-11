EU keeps tariffs for Chinese warehouse trucks

The EU on Monday agreed to renew tariffs on warehouse trucks from China and Thailand for another five years in order to protect European manufacturers from unfair competition.

The tariffs, varying between 7.6 and 46.7 percent, apply to hand-pallet trucks, which are used in warehouses to move around materials stored on wooden pallets. The EU had initially introduced the anti-dumping measure in 2005 to prevent exporters such as Zhejiang Noblelift Equipment and Ningbo Ruyi from selling th...