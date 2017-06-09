May loses election bet

Theresa May’s faltering acceptance speech at her own constituency count at 3am on Friday morning (9 June) told the story.

“This country needs a period of stability … and if the Conservatives have won the most votes and seats then it is incumbent on us to provide that stability,” she said, but without any conviction.

There was a certain irony in her repeating the robotic mantra of offering "stability" having just plunged the UK into another unnecessary political crisis.

Desp...