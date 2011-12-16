EU companies at risk of 'raiders' in Ukraine

The top story on Ukraine is the jailing of former leader Yulia Tymoshenko. But businessmen and diplomats also warn that investing in the country is becoming more dangerous due to state-sanctioned 'corporate raiding'.

Raiding is a form of hostile take-over in which someone bribes or blackmails courts to enforce a bogus claim against a profitable business.

It can involve a van-full of balaclava-wearing men breaking into your office to tell you that you are no longer the owner. In e...