The curious case of the Czech president's missing advisor

The disappearance of Ye Jianming, chairman of China Energy Company Ltd (CEFC), and news of his investigation by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has sent shock waves across the Czech media.

Ye has been a honorary advisor on economic cooperation with China to the Czech president Milos Zeman - who on many occasions welcomed Chinese investment to the country and has sometimes been criticised for his Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here