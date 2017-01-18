Moldova turns from EU to Russia

Moldova’s president has said he would like to scrap his country's EU treaty, and confirmed that he has begun making preparations to join a Russia-led bloc instead.
Igor Dodon, who came to power in December, made the announcement at a press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday (17 January).
“I believe that the agreement has done Moldova no good," Dodon said, referring to an EU free-trade and political association treaty concluded in 2014.
"We ha...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
