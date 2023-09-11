EU’s €500m gender violence plan falls short, say auditors

The EU's flagship programme with the UN to end violence against women worldwide has had "little impact" so far, says a European Court of Auditors (ECA) report published on Monday (11 September).
The so-called 'Spotlight Initiative' was launched in 2017 with an allocated budget of almost €500m to end all forms of violence or harmful practices against women and girls, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised in partner countries in...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
