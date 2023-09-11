Ad
euobserver
Over 50,000 women were victims of gender-based killings in 2019 alone. (Photo: Unsplash)

EU’s €500m gender violence plan falls short, say auditors

EU & the World
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU's flagship programme with the UN to end violence against women worldwide has had "little impact" so far, says a European Court of Auditors (ECA) report published on Monday (11 September).

The so-called 'Spotlight Initiative' was launched in 2017 with an allocated budget of almost €500m to end all forms of violence or harmful practices against women and girls, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised in partner countries in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Eight years until EU fixes equal pay for women?
MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence
Gender equality least-included goal in EU budget, auditors find
EU countries' tax-and-benefit systems penalise women
Over 50,000 women were victims of gender-based killings in 2019 alone. (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections