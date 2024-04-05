Armenia siding with EU and US after Russian betrayal

Armenia, the EU, and US have made a show of closer ties in the wake of what Armenians see as Russia's betrayal on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on Friday (5 April) to unveil a new Western aid package featuring €270m from the EU and $65m (€60m) from the US.

The money is to protect Armenia's "economic and democratic resilience", for instance...