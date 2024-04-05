Ad
euobserver
Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan(l) in Brussels on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Armenia siding with EU and US after Russian betrayal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Armenia, the EU, and US have made a show of closer ties in the wake of what Armenians see as Russia's betrayal on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on Friday (5 April) to unveil a new Western aid package featuring €270m from the EU and $65m (€60m) from the US.

The money is to protect Armenia's "economic and democratic resilience", for instance...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Armenia's democracy needs EU lifeline after war ends
Shots fired as EU monitors patrol inside Armenia
EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians
Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan(l) in Brussels on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections