Germany: IMF 'central' to Ukraine aid package

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be "central" to the financial rescue package being cobbled together for Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday in Berlin (28 February).

She added that German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has phoned his Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov, to discuss the bailout after the Kremlin late on Thursday said it wants to be involved.

Schaeuble also phoned IMF chief Christine Lagarde and EU economics commissioner Olli Reh...