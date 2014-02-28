Ad
euobserver
Schaeuble phoned his Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany: IMF 'central' to Ukraine aid package

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be "central" to the financial rescue package being cobbled together for Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday in Berlin (28 February).

She added that German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has phoned his Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov, to discuss the bailout after the Kremlin late on Thursday said it wants to be involved.

Schaeuble also phoned IMF chief Christine Lagarde and EU economics commissioner Olli Reh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Post-Yanukovych Ukraine seeks financial aid from EU and US
EU urges Russia to help stabilise Ukraine
Schaeuble phoned his Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections