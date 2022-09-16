Ad
euobserver
Turkey, Sweden, and Finland clinched a deal in principle on Nato enlargement in June (Photo: Nato)

Sweden taking Turkey 'seriously' on Nato demands

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden and Finland are counting on further talks with Turkey to unlock their Nato accession, as Western diplomats wonder what Ankara really wants.

"The Swedish government takes the implementation of the memorandum very seriously," the Swedish foreign ministry told EUobserver on Thursday (15 September), referring to a deal made in June with Turkey to go after alleged Kurdish terrorists in return for Nato entry.

"Further meetings in the trilateral format between Sweden, Finland, an...

Turkey, Sweden, and Finland clinched a deal in principle on Nato enlargement in June (Photo: Nato)

