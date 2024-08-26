Ad
euobserver
The 'Mediterranean order' of European influence in North Africa has been undermined by Turkey and Russia, said Josep Borrell (Photo: un.org)

Borrell: Turkish and Russian influence has derailed EU's 'Mediterranean order'

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Growing Russian and Turkish influence in North Africa has derailed the EU’s ‘Mediterranean order’ in the region, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.  

“We should be worried about what’s happening in Africa. When I first came to Brussels, the French and Italians were in Libya. The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Tunisia and Libya press EU for more help to control migrants
Russian military base in Libya alarms EU
The 'Mediterranean order' of European influence in North Africa has been undermined by Turkey and Russia, said Josep Borrell (Photo: un.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections