Borrell: Turkish and Russian influence has derailed EU's 'Mediterranean order'

Growing Russian and Turkish influence in North Africa has derailed the EU’s ‘Mediterranean order’ in the region, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.
“We should be worried about what’s happening in Africa. When I first came to Brussels, the French and Italians were in Libya. The...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
