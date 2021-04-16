Could US sanctions hit Russia vaccine sales to EU?

America has indicated it will not interfere with EU imports of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, despite its indirect links to chemical-weapons crimes.

"US sanctions are generally not focused on legitimate humanitarian exports or assistance," a US government official told EUobserver on Thursday (15 April), when asked if EU firms who co-produced or imported Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could face US penalties.

"On Sputnik, we encourage foreign governments to rigorously assess any vacci...