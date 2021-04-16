Ad
Washington: Same Russian scientists who helped develop Sputnik V linked to chemical weapon used in Russia's assassination programme (Photo: Eric B. Walker)

Could US sanctions hit Russia vaccine sales to EU?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

America has indicated it will not interfere with EU imports of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, despite its indirect links to chemical-weapons crimes.

"US sanctions are generally not focused on legitimate humanitarian exports or assistance," a US government official told EUobserver on Thursday (15 April), when asked if EU firms who co-produced or imported Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could face US penalties.

"On Sputnik, we encourage foreign governments to rigorously assess any vacci...

Andrew Rettman

