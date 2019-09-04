Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos

Tuesday (3 September) 2019 will go down as one of the most dramatic days in British parliamentary history.
A new prime minister met the House of Commons, and witnessed his parliamentary majority of one seat wiped out as Conservative MP Philip Lee crossed the floor to the Liberal Democrats.
Then in the evening parliament voted to take temporary control of the order of business of the House (the usual pattern is that the governmen...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lewis Baston is a writer on politics and elections and former director of research for the Electoral Reform Society.
Lewis Baston is a writer on politics and elections and former director of research for the Electoral Reform Society.