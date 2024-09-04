Global South migration will persist if spending slackens, EU development chief warns

Migration from the Global South to Europe will continue indefinitely unless the EU steps up investment to create more opportunities in developing countries, the bloc’s outgoing development policy chief told MEPs on Wednesday (4 September).
“Young people are more connected than ever. They know what the w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.