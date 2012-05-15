EU ministers disagree on Ukraine boycott

EU foreign ministes in Brussels on Monday (14 May) gave mixed views on the boycott of next month's Euro2012 football games in Ukraine.
The foreign ministers of Poland and Sweden spoke out against the idea.
Poland's Radek Sikorski told the Polish press agency that "nobody proposed a sports boycott" and that nobody even used the word "boycott" during the meeting in the EU capital. He added that EU countries are "still waiting for developments in Ukraine before deciding whether poli...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
