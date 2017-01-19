Brexit men launch anti-EU website

A British businessman who has poured millions into anti-EU campaigns is launching a right-wing news website on the model of Breitbart, a populist US site, which is also expanding in Europe.

Arron Banks's website, called Westmonster, went online on Thursday (19 January), one day before Donald Trump’s inauguration in the US.

It published stories on Brexit, on burqas, and on Polish immigrants.

Its blurb said it was: “Pro-Brexit, pro-F...