Ad
euobserver
Farage (r) has cultivated close links with Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Brexit men launch anti-EU website

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A British businessman who has poured millions into anti-EU campaigns is launching a right-wing news website on the model of Breitbart, a populist US site, which is also expanding in Europe.

Arron Banks's website, called Westmonster, went online on Thursday (19 January), one day before Donald Trump’s inauguration in the US.

It published stories on Brexit, on burqas, and on Polish immigrants.

Its blurb said it was: “Pro-Brexit, pro-F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

German elections face Russia cyber threat, Merkel warns
EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking
US warns Europe on Russian election hacking
Farage (r) has cultivated close links with Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections