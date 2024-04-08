EU navies in Red Sea escorted some 70 ships

EU frigates have helped 68 merchant vessels get through the Houthis' Red Sea blockade, but shipping is still down by half as attacks continue.

"So far, all commercial vessels have been safeguarded and all ships that requested [EU] protection have been escorted," said Greek rear admiral Vasileios Gryparis, in overall charge of an EU naval operation in the region, in Brussels on Monday (8 April).

The EU mission, Aspides, had escorted 68 ships since it began work on 23 February, he...