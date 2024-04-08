Ad
EU has focused on a "high-risk area" near the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea (Photo: obt.inpe.br)

EU navies in Red Sea escorted some 70 ships

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU frigates have helped 68 merchant vessels get through the Houthis' Red Sea blockade, but shipping is still down by half as attacks continue.

"So far, all commercial vessels have been safeguarded and all ships that requested [EU] protection have been escorted," said Greek rear admiral Vasileios Gryparis, in overall charge of an EU naval operation in the region, in Brussels on Monday (8 April).

The EU mission, Aspides, had escorted 68 ships since it began work on 23 February, he...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

