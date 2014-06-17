EU urges Israel to co-operate with Palestinians on kidnapping crisis

The EU has urged Israel to keep working with Palestinian authorities in order to help get back three teenagers kidnapped in the West Bank.
It said in a statement on Tuesday (17 June) it “encourages continued close cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian security services to ensure the swift release of the abductees.”
It added that “such acts can only undermine international efforts to encourage a resumption of peace negotiations.”
The vanishing of the Jewish boys wh...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
